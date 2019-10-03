Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Raised by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12,375.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,059,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,959,000 after acquiring an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 314,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. 282,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154,629. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

