HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells $81,328.00 in Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $81,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.29. 935,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,853. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $207.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $215.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen set a $170.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

