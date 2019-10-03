HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSBC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HSBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

HSBC traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 171,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HSBC has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 24.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 60.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 57.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $46,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

