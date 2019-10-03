HSBC Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €83.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.44 ($90.05).

Shares of WAF traded down €4.22 ($4.91) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €66.52 ($77.35). 250,200 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.36. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

