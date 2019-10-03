Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

HOTC stock traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 372.80 ($4.87). 14,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 370.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 355.20. The stock has a market cap of $429.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 251.56 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 383 ($5.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, insider Matt Pritchard sold 701,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total value of £2,594,162.50 ($3,389,732.78).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.