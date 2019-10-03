Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $147.12

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.12 and traded as low as $150.40. Horizon Discovery Group shares last traded at $152.00, with a volume of 25,363 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZD. Peel Hunt raised shares of Horizon Discovery Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 170.80 ($2.23) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Horizon Discovery Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 170.80 ($2.23) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Horizon Discovery Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $228.66 million and a PE ratio of -6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Discovery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Discovery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.