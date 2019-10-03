Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Honeywell International by 513.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.27.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON traded down $2.86 on Wednesday, reaching $161.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,283. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day moving average is $167.84.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

