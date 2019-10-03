Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HD. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.77. 259,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,302. The company has a market cap of $254.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.