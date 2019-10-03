Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 145,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,173. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $861.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $156.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

