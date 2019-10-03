Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.93. 4,745,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,772,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

