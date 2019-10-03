Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,550 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 21.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $519.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

