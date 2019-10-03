Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 268,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 123,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $84.34. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.50 to $64.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

