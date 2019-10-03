HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HNI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get HNI alerts:

NYSE HNI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. 8,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,466. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.23. HNI has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.13 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HNI will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $356,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HNI by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HNI by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HNI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.