HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 134.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,622,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after buying an additional 931,444 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 82,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $203,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.02.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.