HM Payson & Co. Purchases Shares of 900 Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 379,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 141,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $246,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $503,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,301. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCRX. BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $36.53. 4,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,059. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.