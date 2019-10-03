HM Payson & Co. Purchases Shares of 2,212 Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 67.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 15.4% in the first quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 33.6% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

