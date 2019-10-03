HM Payson & Co. Purchases New Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 10,954.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,567 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $128,466,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 566,892 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $40,215,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $33,430,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.80. 340,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $92.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $419,252.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 14,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,309,092.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,685 shares of company stock worth $3,716,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.