HM Payson & Co. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 34.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 485,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,349. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $90,013.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at $688,791.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Retail Properties of America in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

