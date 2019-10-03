HM Payson & Co. Invests $66,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1,470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000.

RWJ traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $74.13.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

