HM Payson & Co. Invests $64,000 in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Navient by 3.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,099,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,906,000 after purchasing an additional 218,576 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Navient by 2.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,331,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107,243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 12.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,265,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,228,000 after purchasing an additional 469,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Navient by 63.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Navient by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,314,000 after purchasing an additional 94,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. 82,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,274. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

