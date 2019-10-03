HM Payson & Co. Invests $36,000 in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 437,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,332,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,809.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 215,995 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 1,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,759. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $230.99 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

