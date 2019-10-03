HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 2,181 Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

IRM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. 39,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,031. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

