HM Payson & Co. Buys New Shares in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.07% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KBWR traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.34. 792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $57.11.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.