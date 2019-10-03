HM Payson & Co. Acquires Shares of 500 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,065,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,016,000 after acquiring an additional 309,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

EXAS stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,671. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 1.49.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

