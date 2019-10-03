Hiveterminal Token Trading 30.5% Higher This Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $826.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.01006476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

