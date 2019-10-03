Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

HIFS traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.02. 3,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.47. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $229.99.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 31.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

