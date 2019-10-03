Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) (OTCMKTS:HLND) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) (OTCMKTS:HLND) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43, 644 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLND)

Highlands Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Highlands Union Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local government unit customers in Virginia. It accepts various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

