HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Trading Up 5%

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 3,159,564 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,513,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.52.

Get HEXO alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter.

About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.