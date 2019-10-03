Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €96.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.80 ($107.91).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €90.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.45. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

