Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.89

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 13323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $176,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

