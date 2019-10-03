Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.66

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and traded as high as $90.57. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $89.30, with a volume of 704,680 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.3795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 205.7% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 42.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLV)

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

