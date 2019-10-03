Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.66

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and traded as high as $90.57. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $89.30, with a volume of 704,680 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.3795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLV)
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).
