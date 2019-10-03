Headinvest LLC Acquires 210 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 251,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $121.62.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.0715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

