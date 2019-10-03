Head to Head Review: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) versus Travelers Companies (NASDAQ:TRV)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Travelers Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $190.50 million 4.05 $45.48 million $1.59 8.26 Travelers Companies $30.28 billion 1.22 $2.52 billion $8.94 15.83

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelers Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock TCP Capital and Travelers Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Travelers Companies 2 9 2 0 2.00

BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.84%. Travelers Companies has a consensus price target of $148.93, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Travelers Companies.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Travelers Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 90.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Travelers Companies pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travelers Companies has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 14.19% 11.45% 5.63% Travelers Companies 8.65% 10.73% 2.40%

Summary

Travelers Companies beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial transportation industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, program managers, and specialized retail agents. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty insurance products. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals. The company distributes its products primarily through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

