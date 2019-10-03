HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HCP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. HCP posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HCP will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HCP.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. HCP’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $38.00 target price on HCP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Shares of HCP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,181. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HCP has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,261,204.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in HCP by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 279,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in HCP by 2,313.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,570,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,109 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in HCP by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in HCP by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

