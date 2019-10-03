HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 550,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,764. The company has a market cap of $131.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.71. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,827 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

