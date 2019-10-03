HC Wainwright Reiterates “$1.00” Price Target for Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) has been given a $1.00 price objective by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Sunday, June 30th.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Solitario Zinc stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,421. Solitario Zinc has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.