HBZ coin (HBZ) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $272,648.00 and $22,042.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HBZ coin has traded up 61.6% against the US dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitlish, Exmo and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038418 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.54 or 0.05414037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, HitBTC, Exmo and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

