Hays plc (LON:HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 166.25 ($2.17).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hays from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £133,987.50 ($175,078.40). Also, insider Paul Venables sold 503,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total value of £749,566.85 ($979,441.85).

Shares of LON:HAS traded down GBX 4.54 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 138.20 ($1.81). 1,490,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hays has a one year low of GBX 132 ($1.72) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 8.29 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.01%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

