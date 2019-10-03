Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 209.56 ($2.74).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSTG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 228 ($2.98) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective (down previously from GBX 240 ($3.14)) on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of LON HSTG traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 188.70 ($2.47). The company had a trading volume of 315,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.03. Hastings Group has a 12 month low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 267.80 ($3.50). The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

