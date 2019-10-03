Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Bought by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 1,207.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,007 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 635.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 371,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, Director Bertrand Loy acquired 15,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,925.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine A. Eade acquired 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $98,989.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 112,877 shares of company stock valued at $293,742 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $116.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

