Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,258,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 463,491 shares.The stock last traded at $27.27 and had previously closed at $27.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,397.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,078,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,177,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,948,000 after buying an additional 789,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,608,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,940,000 after buying an additional 550,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,100,000 after buying an additional 516,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,087,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,055,000 after buying an additional 439,524 shares in the last quarter.

