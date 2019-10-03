Hansteen’s (HSTN) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Hansteen (LON:HSTN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hansteen in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on Hansteen from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 96 ($1.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

HSTN traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 91.40 ($1.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Hansteen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The stock has a market cap of $390.98 million and a PE ratio of 8.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

