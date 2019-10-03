Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 8,899 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $2,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 334,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,264. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.64.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

