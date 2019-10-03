Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7,445 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth about $177,428,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 32.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,620 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.98.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

