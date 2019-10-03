Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 10,882 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,410,000 after buying an additional 4,914,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 742.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,032,000 after buying an additional 2,996,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308,553 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after buying an additional 2,307,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.