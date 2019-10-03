Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,316,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.46. 13,879,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,919,592. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $166.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.32.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

