Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $116,258,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,182,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,851 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $15,769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $15,123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,253 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 722,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.