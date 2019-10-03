Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,067,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,023,000 after buying an additional 1,096,715 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,371,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,288,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after buying an additional 1,571,769 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,074,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,265,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $74,281.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $716,806. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. 2,928,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.