Hancock Whitney Corp Has $6.96 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,740.0% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.04.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.33. 819,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,078. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.67 and a 200 day moving average of $263.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

