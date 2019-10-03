Hancock Whitney Corp Has $6.51 Million Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,385 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Match Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Match Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 93,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,382,000. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $102.00 price objective on Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 166.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,607.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,565.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

